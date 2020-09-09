Ivolene H. "Ivy" Berg

October 1, 1928 – September 4, 2020

Born and raised in West Point, Ivy had a long career teaching in Fremont Public Schools (3rd Grade and Reading Specialist). She was known for her 2 loves: family and wanderlust. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Emil Brockmann; brother, Norbert Brockmann. She is survived by her daughter, Teri Mertz; granddaughters, Danielle (Joe) Passo and Brittney (Pete) Medina; great-grandchildren, Maria and Anna Passo, Milo and Margo Medina; brother, Melburn (Marian) Brockmann; sister, Mardell Rogers; sister-in-law, Esther Brockmann; a large extended family and a host of friends.

Celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

