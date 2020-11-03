Jack Raymond Nitz

June 5, 1936 - October 31, 2020

Jack Raymond Nitz, 84, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Founder of Jack Nitz & Associates.

Jack is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Vicki Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Ray Rasmussen of the Fremont area; granddaughter, Courtney Nitz-Mensik and fiancé Jerry Buman of Papillion; grandson, Justin Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; granddaughter, Piper Rasmussen of the Fremont area; grandson, Jeremy and Nikki Rasmussen of Texas; and many beloved brothers-in-law and their spouses, sister-in-law and spouse, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife Delores; his parents; Delores' parents; sister, Marjorie Melton and her husband Larry; niece, Nancy Youngberg; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and a nephew.

Public visitation is Sunday, Nov. 8, at Ludvigsen Mortuary from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Family will NOT be present. Masks will be required. Private family services will be held with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Private family Internment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to The Nebraska Children's Home Society, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Foundation or Sinai Lutheran Church.

Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.