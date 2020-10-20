James A. "Pete" Henry

May 11, 1950 – October 14, 2020

James A. "Pete" Henry, age 70, of Fremont died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Wahoo. He was born May 11, 1950, in Miami, Florida, to Alfred and Shirley (Pegg) Henry. He married his second wife, Laura Coufal, on April 1, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in the Norfolk area before moving to Fremont.

Survived by his wife, Laura Coufal of Fremont; sons, Josh Henry of Pilger, Nebraska, Caleb Henry and Kaden Henry, both of Norfolk; stepchildren, Michaela Coufal of Fremont, Albert (Bethany) Shukis III of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren; first wife, Michelle Henry of Columbus; siblings, Paul (Kim) Henry, Linda Pigott; brother-in-law, Roy Heavey; favorite niece, Tammy (Brian) Larson; and four nephews, all of California. Preceded in death by parents and sister, Carol Heavey.

The memorial service was Monday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Leave messages for the family online at NebraskaCremation.com.