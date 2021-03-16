Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James W. Bales
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

James W. Bales

November 19, 1922 – March 13, 2021

James W. Bales, 98 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska.

James was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Fremont to Roy and Ida (Leister) Bales. He worked for the Burlington Railroad as a yard clerk until entering the U.S. Army during World War II from Dec. 26, 1942, to Jan. 6, 1946. He served with the division in the South Pacific. Shortly after returning from the war, James married Loma Moss on Feb. 11, 1946, in Marysville, Kansas. The couple resided in Fremont their entire lives. He worked in construction, Sargent Feed Co. and Hormel Foods for 36 years. After retiring from Hormel, he worked for the Fremont Housing Authority for 18 years.

He was a member of Fremont Eagles Club, the Kiwanis Club, and St. Patrick Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Loma; son, Sterling "Stu" Bales; brother, Edward Bales; sister, Faye Wilson; grandson, Darrin Tourek; and granddaughter, Jade Bang.

He is survived by daughters, Linda (Ray) Dunn and Kelly (Ed) Brohimer; brother, Robert Bales; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Deacon, Dan Mueller, will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Moser's. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established in James' name.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Mar
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rest James, until you hear at dawn, the low, clear reveille of God. Thank you for your service to this nation. U.A. Army, WWII.
Harry Simpson
April 22, 2021
Thoughts and prayers of comfort, strength, and peace for Jimmy's loved ones.
Katie
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results