James ("Jim") H. Wallace

September 12, 1938 – August 15, 2020

James ("Jim") H. Wallace, 81, a longtime resident of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a sudden and short bout with cancer. He was born to Julian and Eva Wallace. Jim spent his formative years in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and was part of the Scottsbluff High School 1955 state championship basketball team.

He married Linda McConnell of Torrington, Wyoming, on Sept. 3, 1961. He lived in Fremont to raise his family from 1964 to 2004. Jim retired from Fremont National Bank in 1998 and relocated to Las Vegas in 2004. Jim was a big part of the Fremont community and heavily involved in coaching youth sports including girls softball and basketball, and one of the voices of Fremont sports.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; sons, Eric, Chad, and Troy (Marci Crone); and sister, Joyah French; 6 grandchildren, Kristin, Brooke, Landon, Cody, Sarah and James; and many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful father, husband, coach, mentor, friend and touched many lives. He will be missed.

A celebration of life/memorial will be held in Fremont, Nebraska, and is yet to be determined and will be announced separately. You may leave a message for the family by clicking https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nvames-wallace-9313011.