James J. 'Jim' Robart

February 7, 1949 - November 30, 2020

James J. 'Jim' Robart, age 71, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required, capacity will be limited. A private family funeral will be held with a live stream of the service to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Jim's page).

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.