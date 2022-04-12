James W. Keeler

May 23, 1930 – April 10, 2022

James W. Keeler, 91 years of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Fremont. He was born on May 23, 1930, in rural Valley, Nebraska, to Clyde and Hazel (Walraven) Keeler.

James grew up at Yutan and Valley, moving to Fremont after graduating from high school in 1947. He married Carolyn Fishel on Sept. 2, 1950, at North Bend. After a short time working for Hormel in Fremont, Jim spent most of his life farming. First near Valley and then Linwood. When retiring from farming they moved to Schuyler where he was a truck driver for Husker CO-OP, which allowed him to continue time in rural areas, among the local farmers. After Carolyn's passing he married Muriel (Monke) Ringle and moved to Fremont and still continued trucking. At 80 he decided it was time to fully retire.

James was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Fontenelle. He served on the Linwood School District board for several years, Platte Township of Butler County board, and was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler.

Survived by wife, Muriel, Fremont; daughters, Lisa Renner-Ellermeier (Randy Kremlacek), Linwood, and Linda (Dennis) Brichacek, Schuyler, Nebraska; son, Terry (Rebecca) Keeler, Houston, Texas; 4 stepchildren, John (Sandy) Ringle, James Ringle (Tracy Landis), Joni Ringle Tyner (Mark) and Jay (Lori) Ringle; sister, Leatha Mumm, Yutan, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; 5 stepgrandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; wife, Carolyn; sisters, Bettie Keeler and Joyce Sievers; brothers, Richard, Dale and Glen Keeler; 2 sons-in-law, Ellory Renner, and Dean Ellermeier.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle, Nebraska. Visitation on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend after the lunch.

Memorials to Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.