Jane M. Bohline (Walvatne)

December 23, 1949 – November 20, 2020

Jane M. Bohline (Walvatne), 70, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jane was born Dec. 23, 1949, in Battle Lake, Minnesota, to Abner and Rosella (Pederson) Walvatne. She graduated from Battle Lake High School. Jane married Charles "Chuck" Bohline in 1973. She retired from Lucent Technology in 2000. Jane enjoyed spending time with her son's family and volunteering at Nye Pointe Nursing Home.

Jane is survived by her son, Todd (Amy) Willenbring, and granddaughters, Samantha and Peyton of Omaha; her brothers, Allen and Roger (Karen) of Battle Lake, and Mike of Minneapolis.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Lyle and Leslie; and sister, Barb.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Dodge County Humane Society.

