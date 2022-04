Janet "Jan" E. Behrens

December 4, 1936 – January 10, 2022

Janet "Jan" E. Behrens, 85, of Mead, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment will be at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan.

Memorials to Mead Public Library or First Lutheran Church.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden St.

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624