Janice J. Beck

April 26, 1934 – December 17, 2021

Janice J. Beck, age 87, of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on April 26, 1934, in Washington County, Nebraska, to Milo L. and Velma A. (Ruwe) Jeppesen.

Janice was raised in Washington County, Nebraska, near Blair, Nebraska. After graduating from high school, she attended teacher training at Wayne State College. She taught in country school prior to marriage. She was united in marriage to Robert Beck on June 3, 1955, in Blair, and to this union they raised five children, Twila, Robert, Richard, Treasa and Rodney.

Janice devoted her life to helping Robert with the family farm operation, caring for her family and serving in her church. Throughout the years, she enjoyed working as a 4-H leader, serving with the Ladies Aide at Immanuel Lutheran Church and quilting.

She is survived by her children, Twila Beck of Lincoln, Nebraska, Richard Beck of Louisville, Nebraska, Treasa and husband Keith Baker of Sloan, Iowa; grandchildren, Amanda Baker, Cassi (Danni) Baker, and Trent (Kaylee) Baker; four great-grandchildren, Finnian, Oliver, RyLea and Emmersyn Baker; brother, Milo (Marian) Jeppesen of Blair. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and two sons, Robert and Rodney.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Louisville, Nebraska, with Rev. Jon Sollberger officiating. Burial was in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Louisville, Nebraska.

Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, NE, 402-234-3985.