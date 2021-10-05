Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Fremont Tribune
Fremont Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice "JJ" Howery
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Janice "JJ" Howery

July 24, 1950 – October 3, 2021

Janice "JJ" Howery, 71, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2021, in Papillion, Nebraska.

She was born July 24, 1950, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Leo and JoAnn (Bowes) Howery. She grew up in Ventura, California, and moved to Nebraska in 1996. Janice lived in Arlington, Nebraska, before residing in Fremont in 2011.

Janice was active in the Friendship Program, Encor and Mosaic, now called Duet, and recently Loving Homes.

Janice is survived by her brothers, Leo (Debbie) Howery and Ritchie (Boni) Howery both of Ventura, California, Jodie Howery of Mesa, Arizona, and Chuck (LouAnn) Howery of Bakersfield, California; sisters, LuAnna (John) Wilkening of Arlington, Belinda (Al) Calderon of Oxnard, California, Shelli (Jim) Brennan of Ventura, California; and sister-in-law, Shirley West of Bristow, California; many loving nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delbert West; nephew, Aaron Howery; and niece, Summer Howery.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle. Private family burial will be at Salem Lutheran Fontanelle Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Duet or Loving Homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Oct
21
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Your entire family was so good to Janis . Hold on to those memories .
Doc & Ronda
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results