Janice Bea Lutz

January 21, 1939 – May 30, 2021

Janice (Jan) Bea Lutz passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Our mom was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Clinton, Iowa. She grew up on the other side of the Mississippi River in Fulton, Illinois. She went on to attend Illinois State University and earned her education degree in special education. She married dad, George Aitken Lutz, in 1962 who preceded her in death in 1995. They lived in several towns in Illinois and Napa, California (of all places) before settling in Fremont in 1972 to raise their three children.

Jan had a love and passion for children, in particular those with special needs. She was an elementary special education teacher in the Fremont school district from 1980-1996. After retiring as a teacher, her passion led her to the Make-A-Wish Foundation where she served as a wish granter, fundraiser, and board member up until her death. Jan was also an active member of PEO where she held several positions. She also had a love of gardening where she tended to her beautiful garden at her home and was part of the May Museum Garden Club. Her faith in God and involvement in the First United Methodist Church was an integral part of her life and how she lived it. In addition to all of this, she was a lover of all sports, especially the University of Nebraska women's volleyball team, travel, and playing bridge with her friends. Mom met so many wonderful people and developed great friendships throughout her life.

Jan is survived by her three children, Gary Lutz and wife Jill (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Sally Heaton and husband Mike (Kansas City, Missouri), Dean Lutz and wife Cris (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); grandchildren, Allison (husband Peter), Alec, Hannah (husband Brian), Emily, Christian; great-grandchild, Maverick; brother, Peter Mitchell (Fulton, Illinois).

Please join us for visitation Friday, June 4, 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services and celebration of Jan's life Saturday, June 5, at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. We are accepting memorial fund donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation and the May Museum Garden Club.

