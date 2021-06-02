Menu
Janice Bea Lutz
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Janice Bea Lutz

January 21, 1939 – May 30, 2021

Janice (Jan) Bea Lutz passed away peacefully Sunday evening, May 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Our mom was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Clinton, Iowa. She grew up on the other side of the Mississippi River in Fulton, Illinois. She went on to attend Illinois State University and earned her education degree in special education. She married dad, George Aitken Lutz, in 1962 who preceded her in death in 1995. They lived in several towns in Illinois and Napa, California (of all places) before settling in Fremont in 1972 to raise their three children.

Jan had a love and passion for children, in particular those with special needs. She was an elementary special education teacher in the Fremont school district from 1980-1996. After retiring as a teacher, her passion led her to the Make-A-Wish Foundation where she served as a wish granter, fundraiser, and board member up until her death. Jan was also an active member of PEO where she held several positions. She also had a love of gardening where she tended to her beautiful garden at her home and was part of the May Museum Garden Club. Her faith in God and involvement in the First United Methodist Church was an integral part of her life and how she lived it. In addition to all of this, she was a lover of all sports, especially the University of Nebraska women's volleyball team, travel, and playing bridge with her friends. Mom met so many wonderful people and developed great friendships throughout her life.

Jan is survived by her three children, Gary Lutz and wife Jill (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Sally Heaton and husband Mike (Kansas City, Missouri), Dean Lutz and wife Cris (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); grandchildren, Allison (husband Peter), Alec, Hannah (husband Brian), Emily, Christian; great-grandchild, Maverick; brother, Peter Mitchell (Fulton, Illinois).

Please join us for visitation Friday, June 4, 5-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services and celebration of Jan's life Saturday, June 5, at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. We are accepting memorial fund donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation and the May Museum Garden Club.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
NE
My sympathy and love goes out to each of you. I will miss her phone calls and notes, her laugh, and will cherish those things. Our years at Illinois State University and especially the years as roommates in Fell Hall and the following years of yearly gatherings in August will always be pleasant memories.
Brenda Varnold Dilts
Friend
June 7, 2021
My heart goes out to the family. Jan was a lovely lady and I so enjoyed the times we spent together. She will be missed by all who who knew her. Prayers are with you all.
Marty Wikert
June 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about your mom. We will truly miss sitting by her at Husker Volleyball. She was a delight and was very knowledgeable of the sport! I´m sure the "other Jan" will miss their travels to and from VB. Won´t be the same without her! Your family will be in our prayers.
Charlie and Suzie Block
June 3, 2021
Jan's quick laughter and compassion made her instant friends with so many with whom she came into contact while volunteering for Make-A-Wish. She granted countless wishes and would make each wish so very special. She is going to be missed by so many, as she was so active in the Fremont community. Rest in peace, Jan.
Evonne & Bill Williams
June 3, 2021
From the small moment I got to meet Jan, I could see a glimpse of the amazing person that she was. Thinking of her loved ones.
Katie Dailey
Other
June 3, 2021
I am sad to learn of "our" loss of this wonderful woman and happy for her to be with her George and her Savior. Jan allowed my grief group to visit her beautiful backyard garden in July, at its peak, which became an expression of how we are changed in the death of a loved one, but we are able to now make it "ours" and change it to have new meaning for us. Jan changed George´s straight-lined hedges to berms, beautiful lilies, a waterfall and even a fish pond, to make it her own and to say, "This is Jan´s backyard glorious garden!"
Jane Dugan
Friend
June 3, 2021
Our Hearts and prayers are with Jan´s dear family it was a blessing to have known Jan
mary hendrickson
Friend
June 2, 2021
