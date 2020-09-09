Janice M. Carouthers

July 14, 1951 – September 8, 2020

Janice M. Carouthers, 69 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home in Fremont.

Janice was born on July 14, 1951, to Harold and Lillie (Collier) Bengtson in Portland, Oregon. She worked at Schnucks Grocery Store until her retirement in 2011. On Aug. 3, 2006, Janice married George Carouthers in Sandy, Oregon.

Janice enjoyed oil painting. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who was a very sweet, calm, and kind person that was full of wisdom.

She was a member of the F.O.E. in Aurora, Colorado, and St. Louis, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, George; sons, Brian (Jenn) Christensen, Brandon Christensen, and Eric Carouthers; daughter, Jennifer Castle; brother, Robert (Patricia) Bengtson; sister, Linda Bengtson; and 5 grandchildren.

The funeral service and burial will take place in St. Louis.

