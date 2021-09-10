Jay B. Clapper

May 22, 1970 – September 8, 2021

Jay B. Clapper, 51 years, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 8, 2021.

Jay was born May 22, 1970, and raised in Fremont, Nebraska. He was a true Nebraskan who loved to watch the Cornhuskers compete each weekend and cheering them on whether winning or losing (he didn't like the losses so much, but still a true fan). Jay graduated from Fremont High School in 1989. Loving sports, he tried out and made many of the high school teams, including his favorite, football. Jay's love of sports also continued to the water, where he honed his skills as an avid water skier. I'm sure you saw him having fun many weekends at the State Lakes, he was the one waving at you and spraying you as he went by with a smile, all in good fun.

After high school, Jay started working in construction where he had natural skills as a finish carpenter. Many of Fremont's homes have a touch of Jay in them with his quality work. Jay ventured out to start his own company, JBC Construction, where he was successful for many years. Jay attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, from one of the most important days in his life, his baptism, through confirmation, and many years thereafter. The center of Jay's world was his family and his best friend, his loyal dog of 15 years, Kuzco.

Jay is survived by his loving parents, Eugene and Barbara (Stoffer) Clapper of Fremont; his sisters, Terrie (Richard) Montford of Gilbert, Arizona, Dawn (Earl) Sulley of Phoenix, Arizona; and brother, Todd (Heather) Clapper of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces and nephews, Mercedes (Jeff) Haasis (Raiden, Knight and Winter), Jaz Montford, Katana Montford, Triston Sulley, Dayton Sulley, Benjamin Clapper, Noah Clapper, and Garrett Clapper; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom will miss Jay deeply.

Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Ellen Stoffer and Howard J. and Norma Clapper.

We will remember Jay with love and affection, and our hearts will have peace as we know Jay is now with the Lord our Savior Jesus Christ.

A Celebration of Jay's life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Rev. Ryan Ankersen to officiate). Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service with a luncheon to follow immediately after the service. Graveside interment will be held after the luncheon at Memorial Cemetery. If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by Ludvigsen Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.