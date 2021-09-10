Menu
Jay B. Clapper
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Jay B. Clapper

May 22, 1970 – September 8, 2021

Jay B. Clapper, 51 years, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 8, 2021.

Jay was born May 22, 1970, and raised in Fremont, Nebraska. He was a true Nebraskan who loved to watch the Cornhuskers compete each weekend and cheering them on whether winning or losing (he didn't like the losses so much, but still a true fan). Jay graduated from Fremont High School in 1989. Loving sports, he tried out and made many of the high school teams, including his favorite, football. Jay's love of sports also continued to the water, where he honed his skills as an avid water skier. I'm sure you saw him having fun many weekends at the State Lakes, he was the one waving at you and spraying you as he went by with a smile, all in good fun.

After high school, Jay started working in construction where he had natural skills as a finish carpenter. Many of Fremont's homes have a touch of Jay in them with his quality work. Jay ventured out to start his own company, JBC Construction, where he was successful for many years. Jay attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, from one of the most important days in his life, his baptism, through confirmation, and many years thereafter. The center of Jay's world was his family and his best friend, his loyal dog of 15 years, Kuzco.

Jay is survived by his loving parents, Eugene and Barbara (Stoffer) Clapper of Fremont; his sisters, Terrie (Richard) Montford of Gilbert, Arizona, Dawn (Earl) Sulley of Phoenix, Arizona; and brother, Todd (Heather) Clapper of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces and nephews, Mercedes (Jeff) Haasis (Raiden, Knight and Winter), Jaz Montford, Katana Montford, Triston Sulley, Dayton Sulley, Benjamin Clapper, Noah Clapper, and Garrett Clapper; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom will miss Jay deeply.

Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Ellen Stoffer and Howard J. and Norma Clapper.

We will remember Jay with love and affection, and our hearts will have peace as we know Jay is now with the Lord our Savior Jesus Christ.

A Celebration of Jay's life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Rev. Ryan Ankersen to officiate). Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service with a luncheon to follow immediately after the service. Graveside interment will be held after the luncheon at Memorial Cemetery. If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by Ludvigsen Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
My heart goes out to your family, Jay was a great person, he was sweet, funny, honest an just a wonderful man! I went to school an graduated with him! He will be missed greatly!!!!
Kathy Russell (Vitamvas)
Friend
October 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jays passing. May God give you strength and peace at this difficult time. You and your family are in my prayers!!
Michele Mortensen
September 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers, to you and your family. Enjoyed Jay so much when they were building our town home.
JoAnne Jessen
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss May Peace and Love surround you all
Tom and Esther Plahn
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear, praying your for your family grace and peace and healing.
Jon Johnson
September 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I have so many fun memories of Jay living by him. You will never be forgotten my friend.
Bekki Navarrette
Friend
September 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jay´s passing. My prayers are with you all!
Pam Gaskin-Stout
September 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Barb and Gene, and your family. I will never forget him!!
Terri chaney
Friend
September 11, 2021
Love and light, Todd and family
Jody Erickson
September 11, 2021
Will always remember him in his Monty Carlo. He always had a smile on his face. My deepest sympathy. Steve Hurst
Steve Hurst
September 10, 2021
Deepest condolences
Barry Parsons
School
September 10, 2021
Will miss him..He was my 7th grade science partner. 37 years is a long time to be friends. We are too young for good byes
Billie Buschmeyer
Friend
September 10, 2021
My deepest sympathies to friends and family on the loss of Jay.
Brian Struebing
September 10, 2021
So sorry to all family members and friends! Jay was a great guy
Jill and dave bell
September 10, 2021
My deepest Sympathies to the Clapper family.
Colleen Babutzke
September 10, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Gene, Barb and family. Jay was an awesome friend and coworker. RIP
Ted Osterloh
September 10, 2021
