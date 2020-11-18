Menu
Jay H. Rowland Jr.
1922 - 2020
Jay H. Rowland Jr.

February 23, 1922 – November 13, 2020

Jay H. Rowland Jr., age 98, of Fremont passed away, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Jay was born Feb. 23, 1922, at Davenport, Nebraska, to Jay H. and Anna (Rathsach) Rowland.

A memorial service is pending; there will be no visitation. Interment will be at the Overton, Nebraska, cemetery, with a private family service.

Memorials are suggested to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
