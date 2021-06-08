Jean Beerbohm

November 14, 1926 - June 5, 2021

Jean Beerbohm, 94 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Gary.

Jean is survived by her son, Robert; and granddaughter, Kathryn Beerbohm-Young.

There are no services.

Jean will be interred back in Queensland, Australia.

