Jean M. Gammell
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE

Jean M. Gammell

August 8, 1924 – September 30, 2021

Jean M. Gammell, age 97, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on of Aug. 8, 1924, in Imogene, Iowa, to Frank and Ellen Marie (Malloy) Gammell. She passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home in Plattsmouth.

For many years Jean worked for Bell Telephone, which later became AT&T. Towards the end of her career, she had the interesting job of being a call investigator for overseas calls.

Jean was a devout Catholic and member of Church of the Holy Spirit. She was a member of Catholic Daughters, P.C.C.W., and was involved for many years in the prayer chain. She also really enjoyed sewing.

Jean is survived by her brother, Kenny Gammell of Sidney, Iowa; niece, Barbara Jean Flenker of Texas; nephews, Larry P. Gammell and David E. Gammell of Hamburg, Iowa; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Darwin Gammell; and nephew, Myron Gammell.

A graveside service will be held Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Holy Spirit.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
