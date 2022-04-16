Menu
Jean G. Lamp
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
January 20, 1940 – April 15, 2022
Jean G. Lamp, age 82, of York, Nebraska, died Friday, April 15, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on Jan. 20, 1940, to Lad and Bessie (Vesely) Krula in rural Schuyler, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Ronald Nelson at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Heun, Nebraska, in 1960 and Ron passed away in 1961. She married Joseph Volenec in 1968 and he passed away in 1969. On May 23, 1974, she married Arman Lamp in Fremont, Nebraska.
Jean was a grade school teacher at District #11 in Schuyler, District #1 in Richland and McCool Junction, Nebraska. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, and belonged to the Nebraska Czechs of York, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, the York Senior Center, and York Fun Club. Jean was an avid traveler, enjoyed square dancing and loved to cook, especially kolaches and dumplings.
She is survived by her husband, Arman; son, Dale (Lynnette) Nelson of Malcolm, Nebraska; stepchildren, Jan (Jim) Morris of Benedict, Nebraska, Kevin (Debbie) Lamp of Northome, Minnesota, Dana (Greg) Hoover of Oregon, Lindy (Dave) Hoffman of York, Lori Schultz of Harrison, Arkansas, and Damon (Barbara) Lamp of Harrison. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Karen (Virgil) Neiworner of Snyder, Nebraska; and her sister-in-law, Mary Krula of Schuyler.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, her brother David, and two step-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Rev. Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Plainfield Cemetery in Bradshaw, Nebraska. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. that evening, all at Metz Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Published by Fremont Tribune on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Apr
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Apr
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
York, NE
