Jean Agda Thompson

February 11, 1933 – September 23, 2021

Jean Agda Thompson, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, surrounded by family at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Jean was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Algot and Agda (Johnston) Carlson. She married Merlyn Thompson on March 29, 1952, in South Dakota. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2013. Jean has resided in Fremont for over 20 years. Some of Jean's favorite hobbies include crafting, cross stitching, cooking, gardening, canning, and camping.

Jean is survived by her son, Alan (Lynn) Thompson of Sand Point, Idaho; daughters, Deb Thompson of Houston, Texas, Kim (John) Flinkinger of Denver, Colorado, and Dee Hain of Fremont; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merlyn; infant son, Terry Lee; daughter-in-law, Lila Thompson; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Low Income Ministry

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.