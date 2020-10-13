Menu
Jeanette S. Jeppesen

December 19, 1962 – October 10, 2020

Jeanette S. Jeppesen, age 57, of Fremont died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Jeanette was born Dec. 19, 1962, in Fremont to Larry and Melissa (Davis) Strong. Jeanette graduated from Fremont High School in 1981. She worked many years at 5th Season and Zurich Insurance (Omaha) and for the last 10 years at Travel and Transport in Omaha.

Survivors: children, Tasha (Beth) Strong of Fremont, Taylor (Madeline) Jeppesen of Fremont, Tarah (Justin) Huberty of Omaha; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Nancy) Strong of Fremont, Mark (Christy) Strong of Fremont.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
