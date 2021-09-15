Jeffrey A. Campbell

June 28, 1958 – September 11, 2021

Jeffrey A. Campbell, age 63, of Herman, passed away Sept. 11, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Kennard Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Jeff was born on June 28, 1958. He was raised in Glenwood, Iowa. Jeff worked in excavating his entire life, referring to himself as an "Earth Sculpting Technician." Jeff enjoyed Harley Davidsons and over the years spending time with his dogs, especially Chunk, who was his best friend for 14 years.

Jeff is survived by his son, Brandon (Shayna) Campbell; grandchildren, Jayda and Hudson Campbell; siblings, Robin Smith, Brian (Shari) Garges, David Gastro; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Gastro; uncle, Donald (Maryann) Smith; aunt, Leona Dunn; and his best friend, Chunk.

