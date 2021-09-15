Menu
Jeffrey A. Campbell
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE

Jeffrey A. Campbell

June 28, 1958 – September 11, 2021

Jeffrey A. Campbell, age 63, of Herman, passed away Sept. 11, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Kennard Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Jeff was born on June 28, 1958. He was raised in Glenwood, Iowa. Jeff worked in excavating his entire life, referring to himself as an "Earth Sculpting Technician." Jeff enjoyed Harley Davidsons and over the years spending time with his dogs, especially Chunk, who was his best friend for 14 years.

Jeff is survived by his son, Brandon (Shayna) Campbell; grandchildren, Jayda and Hudson Campbell; siblings, Robin Smith, Brian (Shari) Garges, David Gastro; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Gastro; uncle, Donald (Maryann) Smith; aunt, Leona Dunn; and his best friend, Chunk.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th St.

Blair, NE 68008

402-426-2191


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Kennard Auditorium
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Jeff´s family. I did therapy on Jeff as he was coming in for treatment at Dr Duncan´s , Jeff and I had a good patient relationship. Enjoyed him coming in. Last time I seen him he wasn´t feeling well thoughts and prayers sent to the family
Sheila Vornbrock
September 15, 2021
