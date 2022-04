February 5, 1973 - December 3, 2020Jennifer S. Hansen, age 47, of Cedar Bluffs died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at home.Among survivors is her husband Bob of Cedar Bluffs.Live stream of the services begins at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com (Jennifer's page).Memorials may be directed to the family.Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.