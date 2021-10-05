Jerry Warner Mez

August 30, 1940 – September 29, 2021

Jerry Warner Mez, son of Max and Wilma (Warner) Mez, was born on Aug. 30, 1940, in Falls City, Nebraska. He attended school in Avoca and graduated with the class of 1958. After graduation he attended Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska, where he met Joyce Schmid. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Jerry and Joyce were married on Aug. 4, 1963, in Lodgepole, Nebraska. To this union they had three children: Jay, Joel and Joy.

Jerry left from his honeymoon and entered into the United States Army, where he was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. After he was honorably discharged he returned to Avoca to work for his father at Avoca Implement, eventually taking the business over for his father. Jerry retired from running Avoca Implement in 2008 and began working on his dream – Farmall-Land USA museum, an incredible collection of all things Farmall.

Jerry was involved in many organizations throughout his life including: School Board, Rotary, Nebraska and Iowa Farm Implement Dealers Association, Antique Collectors Clubs, was a Pee Wee Baseball Coach and Cub Scout leader and other activities that involved his children. Jerry and Joyce were avid travelers. They traveled the world and also and loved spending time in Lincoln, Nebraska, Fremont, Nebraska, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Above all, Jerry was a supportive husband and father and was given the status of "Grandpa" by the grandchildren whom he loved and adored unconditionally.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, Jerry passed away with family by his side at Hansen House in Council Bluffs having attained the age of 81 years and 30 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Wilma; brother, Ronald; stepmother, Lottie; and stepbrother, Willis Rock.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Joyce Mez of Avoca, Iowa; children, Jay Mez of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joel (Kim) Mez of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joy (Jon) Ludvigsen of Fremont, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Joseph and Christine Mez, Rachel, Megan and Gavin Mez, Hope and Holly Ludvigsen; sister, Janet Johnson of Seattle, Washington; nephew, Derek Johnson (Cary Chavis) of Washington, D.C.; stepsisters, Lavonne Gerlt of Omaha, Nebraska, Sally Millsapps of Colorado; step-sister-in-law, Dora Rock of Avoca, Iowa; other family, nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

The family of Jerry Mez is requesting that face masks be worn to enter at both the visitation and funeral service. Thank you!

Visitation is Oct. 8 at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, Iowa, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Burial with Military Honors at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca will follow.

