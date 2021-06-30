Menu
Joan M. Berg
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Joan M. Berg

January 18, 1937 – June 29, 2021

Joan M. Berg, 84, of Fremont died peacefully on June 29, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Joan was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Wilford and Mary (Fuhrer) Sanders. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955, attended the University of Nebraska and was employed by Woodman Accident and Life Insurance Company.

In 1957 Joan married Harold Tuck; they later divorced. She married Robert (Bob) Berg in 1971 and moved to Fremont, where she was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Joan loved her family and cherished their visits and phone calls. She had a kind and loyal heart and was a friend to all. She enjoyed her pets, soap operas, word searches and shopping.

She is survived by daughters, Gail Reichert (Karl) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Pam Bell (Larry) of Lanesboro, Massachusetts; sons, Scott Berg (Douglass) of Thousand Oaks, California, and Tom Berg (Renee) of Mitchell, South Dakota; sister- and brother-in-law, Sandra and Delwin Slatt of Oakland, Nebraska; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, including devoted niece Sharon Brandt of Hooper, Nebraska.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, James (Jamie) Berg; grandson, Matt Patterson; twin brother, John Sanders; sister-in-law, Lila Sanders; and infant brother, Robert Sanders.

The family would like to thank the staff at Dunklau Gardens for their care and friendship during Joan's time as a resident.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. Burial will be in the Craig, Nebraska, cemetery.

Visitation at Ludvigsen Mortuary will be Sunday, July 11, from 2-5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels (c/o Kortnie Williams, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont, NE 68025).

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2021.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
July 8, 2021
