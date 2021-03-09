Joanne Marie Hilgenkamp

August 14, 1945 – March 7, 2021

Joanne Marie Hilgenkamp of Arlington, Nebraska, went to her eternal home Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home with her family at her side at the age of 75.

Joanne was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Howard and Vivian (McClellan) Edmondson. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1963 and went to Midland College for a year. She married David A. Hilgenkamp on Nov. 6, 1965, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. She worked on the farm with Dave and raised four amazing children.

Joanne was an active member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Arlington, served on many committees, was a Stephens Ministry lay minister, and a Sunday school teacher. Her favorite color was purple and she loved wearing bright colors, listening to Christian music, eating out and going to the movies. She loved Christian concerts, attending her children and grandchildren's sporting and 4-H events, tending to her flowers, hummingbirds, and most importantly her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Hilgenkamp of Arlington; daughter, Karrie (Robb) Wright of Lincoln, Nebraska; sons, Matt Hilgenkamp and Josh (Mary) Hilgenkamp, all of Arlington; sister, Jeanne (Dennis) Beavers of Omaha; brother, Galen (Corinne) Edmondson of Lombard, Illinois; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Jennifer Hilgenkamp.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Arlington. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Visitation continues on Friday 1 hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School, for the family to determine at a later date. Interment will be at St. Paul's Cemetery at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Methodist Fremont Health Hospice staff and Bobette's Home Care who provided her expert care, and utmost dignity during the final chapter of her life.

