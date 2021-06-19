Joanne Marie Leriger

August 11, 1940 - June 18, 2021

Joanne Marie Leriger, 80, of Fremont, NE, passed away June 18, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center in Hooper, NE.

Joanne was born August 11, 1940 in West Point, NE to Joe and Ann (Heiman) Gentrup. She graduated from West Point Guardian Angels in 1958. She moved to Fremont in 1959. Joanne married Paul Leriger on January 4, 1964 in West Point, NE. Paul died June 6, 2016.

Joanne worked at the former American National Bank, Conagra, for Moostash Joe Tours and Hy Vee Floral. She was very active at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. She was a member of Catholic Daughters, Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist, and was on the St. Patrick Festival Committee for several years. She enjoyed time gardening, cooking, and playing Bunco.

Joanne is survived by her 4 sons, Joey Leriger, Steven Leriger, Rick (Deb) Leriger, all of Fremont and Ryan (Karla) Leriger of Elkhorn; brothers, Kenneth (Maureen) Schorn and Larry "Goose" (Mary) Gentrup all of West Point; sister, Wilma (Mel) French of West Point; 6 grandchildren, Cooper, Ty, Sam, Layton, Kristian and Layn.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and son, Jimmy.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday with a Rosary said at 7 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont or the Parkinsons Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490