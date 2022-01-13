John Richard Dolly

April 7, 1934 – December 23, 2021

John Richard Dolly, age 87, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska.

John was born on April 7, 1934, to John and Mary (Curran) Dolly in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Omaha and he graduated from Technical High School with the class of 1952. After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and he proudly served his country for four years during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956. After serving his country, John and his brother owned and operated the A&W Root Beer Stand in Fort Madison, Iowa. In the early '70s he returned to Omaha. John met the love of his life, Marilyn Irene Warga, at a swim meet in high school and they later married on June 9, 1973, in Plattsmouth. John and Marilyn made their home in Plattsmouth and John managed the Plattsmouth Country Club until it closed in the early '90s.

He was a member of Lepert Wolever V.F.W. Post 2543 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #365, both of Plattsmouth.

John is survived by his wife: Marilyn Dolly of Plattsmouth; two sons: Mike Slater and his wife Christine of Sun City, Arizona, James Slater and his wife Tammi of Bellevue; three grandchildren: Nathan Slater and his wife Giovanna, Julie Slater, and Caressa Slater; three great-grandchildren; his sister: Gerry Ann Dethleft of Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Mary Dolly; two brothers: Eugene Dolly and Thomas Dolly; and his brother-in-law: Duane Dethleft.

A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating and Terry Little as vocalist.

His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to donor's favorite charity.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, [email protected], www.robyfuneralhome.com.