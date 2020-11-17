John F. Ehlers

January 25, 1930 – November 14, 2020

John F. Ehlers, age 90, of Fremont died Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Omaha.

John was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Bennington, Nebraska, to John F. and Bertha (Wrigg) Ehlers Sr. He was raised in Bennington and graduated from Underwood High School in Irvington. After high school John served in the United States Army from 1951-1952. On June 28, 1953, John married Donna Christensen at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The couple made Fremont their home ever since. John was employed at Hormel Foods for over 30 years. He retired then began a second career with the Fremont Public Schools that lasted over 20 years. After his retirement from the schools John spent more time fishing, which he loved. He also enjoyed working in his garden, canning, and drinking coffee with his friends.

John was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Fremont Airboat Club and had been a Fremont Volunteer Fireman for a number of years. He also loved to umpire softball which he did for several years.

Survivors: son, Kevin (fiancée Cindy Johnston) Ehlers of Fremont; daughter, Rita (Keith) Jorgensen of Grand Island; 9 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 2015; daughter, Sheila Baker Roth; grandson, Daimon Johnston; siblings, Eggert Ehlers, Luella Parson and Hellen Soll.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 2-7 p.m. The family will not be present and masks are required. Further private services will be held. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church, Fremont Airboat Club or American Cancer Society.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.