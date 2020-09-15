John F. Hull

August 14, 1936 - September 11, 2020

John F. Hull, age 84, of Fremont, died Friday September 11, 2020 at home.

John was born August 14, 1936 in Fremont to J. Franklin and Gladys 'Eisman' Hull Sr. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. John married Beverly Corman on May 26, 1957 in Nora, Nebraska. The couple spent most of their lives in Fremont. He worked for Gamble-Skogmo in Sales, R & S Shoe Store, Platte Valley Equipment and retired after 30 plus years working for the Keebler Company.

John was a life-long member of the former First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Fremont which he helped build. He also served in the Nebraska National Guard after high school.

Survivors are his wife Beverly of Fremont; daughters Linda (Steve) Prochaska of Fremont and Sheryl (Keith) Tank of Fremont; grandson Thomas Prochaska; great grandsons Owen and Clayton; sisters-in-law LaVose Hull of Fremont, Marcia (Jim) Mellott of Loveland, Colorado, and Joy (Don) Wilson of Olathe, Kansas; brother-in-law Kenny (Judy) Corman of Superior; and nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by a brother Bill.

The funeral will be 10am, Thursday, September 17 at the First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Collaboration. Visitation will be Wednesday with the family present from 5pm to 8pm (masks are strongly suggested) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com