John E. Gruber
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

John E. Gruber

November 1, 1950 – December 30, 2021

John E. Gruber, age 71, of Wahoo died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Lincoln. He was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Lincoln to John Jr. and Evelyn (Addyman) Gruber. Survived by wife, Lori Gruber, Wahoo; children, Jon (DeDe) Gruber, Lincoln, Tracy Dedick, Malcolm; stepchildren, Brandi (Bil) Johnson, Wahoo, Doug (Dianne) Polacek, Wahoo; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 brothers; 2 sisters. Preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters; 1 brother; 1 brother-in-law.

The Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. Memorials to the family for future designations. Interment at a later date in Louisville, Nebraska. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
714 N. Beech Street, Wahoo, NE
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
