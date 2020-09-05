Menu
John H. Ortmeier Jr.

July 1, 1943 – September 1, 2020

Age 77 of Omaha. Preceded in death by, wife of 53 years, Geraldine; parents, John Sr. and Marcella; sister, Janice. Survived by, daughter, Rhonda Janky (Greg) and granddaughter, Madison; son, Russell Ortmeier (Sharon) and grandchildren, Austen and Amanda; son, Kevin Ortmeier (Amy) and grandchildren, Sophie and Ellie; sister, Jonneth Schwartz (Tom); mother-in-law, Elma Bart; nieces and nephews, Cindy, Connie, Colleen, Susie, Randy, Renee, Todd and Kim.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th Street) with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church.

Interment: Mt Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Hospital Foundation – Palliative Care; or Masses.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-&-Cutler Mortuaries

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

Omaha, NE 68124 | www.heafeyheafey.com

402.391.3900 main | 402.391.8903 fax


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
