John Louis Larsen

February 22, 1929 – June 15, 2021

John Louis Larsen, age 92, of Fremont passed away June 15, 2021, at Nye Legacy, surrounded by his family.

John was born Feb. 22, 1929, to Roy E. and Bernice (Monahon) Larsen in Valley, Nebraska. John attended grade school in Valley, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1944. He graduated from Valley High School in 1947, and then went on to Midland College in Fremont, graduating in 1951. John met the love of his life, Shirley Mae Flynn, at 5 years old and married her March 21, 1951. John was called to serve in the U.S. Army and deployed to Puerto Rico, where he worked in the finance department. John returned to Fremont where he and Bill Flynn started the International Truck dealership in December of 1955, which is still operating as Larsen International.

John enjoyed playing tennis, and a good game of golf, (where he accomplished three holes-in-one), especially in Palm Desert, California, where they wintered for over 40 years. John served on many boards, including Bronze Tree, Deep Canyon, Lake Ventura, and Fremont YMCA, where he was board president in 1976. He was also inducted into the YMCA Hall of Fame in 1996 and a former board member of the YMCA Foundation. He also served as one of the directors of First State Bank and Trust. John was also a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church and the Fremont Golf Club. John loved anytime spent with his family, especially his six grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents and sister, Gloria Bos.

John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley; daughter, Dianne (Ben) Siebler of Fremont; son, John (Michele) Larsen of Fremont; grandchildren, Scott Siebler of Lincoln, Mallory (Jacob) Pole of Omaha, their children Hudson, Josephine, Magnolia, Brigham, Meredith (Davis) Gibbs of Dallas, Texas, their children Penelope, Clover, Marigold, Katie (Josh) Flint of Elkhorn, their children Jackson, Linden, Rowen, John P. Larsen (Jessica Gulick) of Puerto Rico, Jack (Kierra) Larsen of Omaha, their children Lillian, baby on the way.

Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Family YMCA.

A gathering will be held Saturday, July 3, at Fremont Golf Club, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.