John William Reeves

January 11, 1943 - March 16, 2021

John passed away peacefully in his home after a 10-year battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1943, to Leo and Mary (Truesdell) Reeves. John attended school in Fremont, graduating in 1961.

John spent many hours volunteering at Fremont Opera House and giving tours.

He was honored for the hours he volunteered there in October 2020. John worked as a Sheet Metal Man at Getzschman Heating. He started his career at Everly's Plumbing and Heating after graduation.

John was an avid toy collector and traveled to many shows in Chicago. He also enjoyed collecting movies, building things from wood. He built and sold moving equipment. John enjoyed photography and taking photos of historical places and businesses in Fremont. He built replicas of Dairy Queen, Tastee Treat and Phil's Drive In.

John is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judith Ann.

He is survived by sister, Mary Reeves Eastberg of Fremont; nephews, Tab Eastberg of Kearney, Troy Eastberg of Fremont; and many friends.

