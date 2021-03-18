Menu
John William Reeves
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

John William Reeves

January 11, 1943 - March 16, 2021

John passed away peacefully in his home after a 10-year battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1943, to Leo and Mary (Truesdell) Reeves. John attended school in Fremont, graduating in 1961.

John spent many hours volunteering at Fremont Opera House and giving tours.

He was honored for the hours he volunteered there in October 2020. John worked as a Sheet Metal Man at Getzschman Heating. He started his career at Everly's Plumbing and Heating after graduation.

John was an avid toy collector and traveled to many shows in Chicago. He also enjoyed collecting movies, building things from wood. He built and sold moving equipment. John enjoyed photography and taking photos of historical places and businesses in Fremont. He built replicas of Dairy Queen, Tastee Treat and Phil's Drive In.

John is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judith Ann.

He is survived by sister, Mary Reeves Eastberg of Fremont; nephews, Tab Eastberg of Kearney, Troy Eastberg of Fremont; and many friends.

Visitation is Friday, March 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Private interment at Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Johnny was my childhood friend. Last saw him at my Stepmother's funeral 2019 He said goodbye that day but I didn't realize it until today 12-21-2021
Donette (Doni Ibsen) Lacey
December 20, 2021
Sorry to hear of John's passing, my wife and I work 1 evening a week at the Calvary Baptist Church, if we can do anything to help you please let ust know. 402 727 6411
Gerald Wiese
March 21, 2021
I remember John from 2nd grade through high school. He was a man of many talents and a great historian for Fremont. Rest In Peace. I am proud to have known you.
Martha Keniston Raymond
March 19, 2021
