John T. Rooney

August 21, 1928 – December 16, 2021

John T. Rooney, age 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Hooper, Nebraska, to Virgil and Margarette (Hogan) Rooney.

He married Donna M. (Riley) on Oct. 6, 1948, in Fremont. John served in the U.S. Navy from Feb. 2, 1952, to Feb. 8, 1956, during Korea. He was a single engine, multi engine pilot and glider pilot with commercial and instrument ratings with over 5,000 hours of flying. He was a Civil Air Patrol member for 36 years with 7 life saves in Emergency Services. John worked for 42 years with Hormel as salesman, district and division sales manager, living in Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Texas and Arizona.

Survived by his son, Robert (Michelle) Rooney of Omaha; daughter, Joanne (Bobby) Clark of Colon; brothers, James (Mary) Rooney of Fresno and Abbot Marcel Rooney of Conception, Missouri; sisters, Margaret Rooney of Conception, and Sister Mary Kevin Rooney of Wichita, Kansas; sister-in-law, Patricia Rooney of Elkhorn, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna; brothers, Paul, Joseph and Patrick Rooney.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-6 p.m., with a K of C Living Rosary at 6 p.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Military graveside conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

