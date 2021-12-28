Johnice C. Orduna
September 12, 1950 – December 17, 2021
Fremont – Preceded in death by son, Benjamin Orduna; brother, Michael Brooks; parents, Bernice Bragg Beck, James Beck and John Pierce Jr. Survived by children, Vincent Orduna, Jeanna Orduna Repass (Kyle), Matthew Orduna (Tinia); grandchildren, Adam Repass-Orduna, Ariel Repass, Christian Repass, Autumn Orduna; sisters, Carol Ann Cartwright-King (Edward), Nola Jean Jeanpierre (Joseph), Lorraine Beck; brother, John Pierce III (Lillian); loving family and friends.
Visitation is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Pohocco Lutheran Church, 2363 County Road 11, Fremont. The funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Kountze Memorial Lutheran, 2650 Farnam St., Omaha. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
