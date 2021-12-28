Menu
Johnice C. Orduna
Johnice C. Orduna

September 12, 1950 – December 17, 2021

Fremont – Preceded in death by son, Benjamin Orduna; brother, Michael Brooks; parents, Bernice Bragg Beck, James Beck and John Pierce Jr. Survived by children, Vincent Orduna, Jeanna Orduna Repass (Kyle), Matthew Orduna (Tinia); grandchildren, Adam Repass-Orduna, Ariel Repass, Christian Repass, Autumn Orduna; sisters, Carol Ann Cartwright-King (Edward), Nola Jean Jeanpierre (Joseph), Lorraine Beck; brother, John Pierce III (Lillian); loving family and friends.

Visitation is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Pohocco Lutheran Church, 2363 County Road 11, Fremont. The funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Kountze Memorial Lutheran, 2650 Farnam St., Omaha. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, 2021.

Very sorry to here about Johnice. Sympathies and prayers are with you! Special lady for which we are all better to have known.
George, Dianne, Steve and Lori Abbott
Friend
December 28, 2021
My condolences to Johnice´s family. Such a lovely person.
Mamie Jones Cousins
December 28, 2021
Jeanna and family, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. As you grieve her loss I know you will also celebrate her life and all she meant to your family and others. May the love of family and friends carry you through. God Bless.
John Reichart
December 28, 2021
Sister Johnice with your gifts of singing and music , the choral angels are waiting for you to join in praising our God. You will be greatly missed though. My most heartfelt condolences to your family.
Rita Russell
Family
December 27, 2021
Jeanna and family I am sorry for the loss of your mother. I hope that the Love and memories you shared will bring you comfort and peace.
Pete Noriega
Friend
December 26, 2021
Recruited both Vince and Jeanna to go to Midland Lutheran. Sorry to hear about your mother. Hope both of you have had a good life. Respectfully-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg A Kupfer
School
December 26, 2021
My heart breaks for your family!! You were all SO sweet and your mama was precious. It was a joy to know her for a short time. Praying God will comfort you and give you peace knowing she is in glory with her Lord!!
Bethann
December 22, 2021
