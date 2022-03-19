Joseph Leonard Skoglund

August 13, 1939 - March 4, 2022

Joseph Leonard Skoglund passed away in his Corona del Mar home surrounded by his loving family. Joe was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend. Born in Fremont, Nebraska, to Leonard and Marie Skoglund he graduated from Fremont High School and attended Midland College where he was a star baseball pitcher. He left school to serve his country in the Navy from 1957 until 1963. He married Barbara Goodner with whom he had a daughter but ultimately divorced. In 1968, he met Dorothy Miller Rumer in Fremont, and fell in love. They moved to Orange, California, and were married a few months later. Joe adopted her two children from her previous marriage, they adopted a third child together and had four more biological children. In addition, Joe and Dorothy served as foster parents for many children over the years. With eight girls, he honed the patience of a saint. He was a fixture on the softball diamonds of Southern California, spending countless hours coaching and mentoring many young athletes and coaching numerous championship softball teams.

He graduated from California State University Long Beach (1970) with a degree in Industrial Engineering and earned a Master's Degree from the University of Southern California (1972). He worked for Lindsey Olive Growers and the Southern California Gas Company.

After the passing of his wife Dorothy, Joe met Jean Bardin and they married and moved to Corona del Mar together where they shared a home with his beloved toy poodle Maggie.

Joe was known by those close and dear to him as the "Legend." In addition to his family, Joe had an abiding love for Budweiser, golf, photography, Cornhusker football, camping, backcountry hiking, Blackjack and baseball spring training in Arizona. He always brought his glove in case the Angels needed him to close out a ball game.

Joe is predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Dorothy Skoglund, MD (September 15, 1944 – March 31, 2007); daughter, Shelley Skoglund (July 28, 1969 – October 7, 2010); and third wife, Jean Skoglund (January 11, 1945 – October 10, 2018). He is survived by daughters, Patricia Kimme, Debra Skoglund, Dawn Hackworth, Shannon Roeber, Sheryn Skoglund, Kathy Nolan and Lauren Skoglund; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.