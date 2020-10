Joy Lynn Bechtel

Joy Lynn Bechtel was born on April 25, 1963. Joy was adopted to Charles and Jean (Klahn) Haase. She attended Logan View High School. Joy married Robert Bechtel on June 4 of 1982. Within the marriage they only have one daughter.

Joy is survived by her husband Robert; daughter, Nicole Godwin (Michael); brother, Arlen Haase (Trace); and many nieces and nephews.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Joshua Haase.

Burial was held at the Hooper Cemetery.