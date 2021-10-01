Menu
Joyce Ann Christensen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Joyce Ann Christensen

July 3, 1941 – September 30, 2021

Joyce Ann Christensen, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Joyce was born July 3, 1941, in Adair, Iowa, to Lloyd and Wanda (Miller) Leeper. She married Leland Christensen on June 29, 1957, in Englewood, Colorado.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Leland; sons, Dale (Sandy) Christensen, Lee (Lisa) Christensen, Allen (Shelly) Christensen, and Mark Christensen, all of Fremont; daughters, Janet (Thomas) Cerny of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Karen (Bill) Mulder of Schuyler, Nebraska; brothers, Darrel Leeper and special friend Rose of Thorton, Colorado, and Rick (Marlinda) Leeper of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Sherry Booze of Westminster, Colorado, and Connie (Rob) Cloud of Heath, Texas. Joyce enjoyed taking care of her 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Gladys Hashburger, Gail Fetkenher, Joan Moore, and Twila Jean Leeper; two brothers, Loren "Sonny" Leeper and Kerry Leeper.

Private family services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2021.
My prayers are for the family and Anyone´s heart hurting do to this loss. If the is anything I can do to help please let me know!
Tracey McMahon
Other
October 4, 2021
Rick and Dolly Graham
October 3, 2021
God bless you and your family. She will be missed.
The Ploen family
Friend
October 2, 2021
Prayers to the family. Joyce was a wonderful, caring, loving person. My Heart goes out to everyone.
Brenda Cody
Friend
October 1, 2021
