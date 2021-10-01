Joyce Ann Christensen

July 3, 1941 – September 30, 2021

Joyce Ann Christensen, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Joyce was born July 3, 1941, in Adair, Iowa, to Lloyd and Wanda (Miller) Leeper. She married Leland Christensen on June 29, 1957, in Englewood, Colorado.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Leland; sons, Dale (Sandy) Christensen, Lee (Lisa) Christensen, Allen (Shelly) Christensen, and Mark Christensen, all of Fremont; daughters, Janet (Thomas) Cerny of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Karen (Bill) Mulder of Schuyler, Nebraska; brothers, Darrel Leeper and special friend Rose of Thorton, Colorado, and Rick (Marlinda) Leeper of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Sherry Booze of Westminster, Colorado, and Connie (Rob) Cloud of Heath, Texas. Joyce enjoyed taking care of her 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Gladys Hashburger, Gail Fetkenher, Joan Moore, and Twila Jean Leeper; two brothers, Loren "Sonny" Leeper and Kerry Leeper.

Private family services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.