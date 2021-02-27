Joyce Davis

August 27, 1937 – February 8, 2021

Joyce was born Aug. 27, 1937, to Walter Kloske and Beatrice Gerber, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. She moved to Fremont in 1958 and married Bob Davis on April 18, 1959. The couple lived in Omaha, and then returned to Fremont. They had a son, Jeffrey, and a daughter, Natalie.

Joyce was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She liked laughing and joking with the family and having fun with everyone. She always had a garden, sewed a lot on her trusty Singer, went swimming and skated at the local rink.

She and Bob were completely in love and worked as a team. They loved to tease one another in every situation.

Bob died in 1988. Joyce left Fremont and lived in California and Wisconsin, eventually making her home in Fond du Lac, where her health began to fail. She died Feb. 8, 2021.

The family will have a private service.