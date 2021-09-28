Menu
Joyce E. Klebe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Joyce E. Klebe

May 8, 1938 - September 26, 2021

Joyce E. Klebe, age 83 of Fremont died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

She started working at Fremont National Bank (now First National Bank, Omaha) in 1956 and retired some 40 years later.

Joyce married Richard A. Klebe on Nov. 3, 1957, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Joyce is a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was a former member of the Fremont Business and Professional Women, Credit Professionals International and Financial Women of Nebraska.

Joyce and Dick loved traveling and making all the nieces' and nephews' special events.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 20, 2019.

Survivors: brothers, Darrel (Carolyn) Larsen of Hooper, LaVern (Sharon) Larsen of Fremont, Lyle (Jan) Larsen of Fremont; sister-in-law, Loretta Klebe of Fremont; many nieces, nephews and other family.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Palmer TRIO Fund at Wayne State (www.wsc.edu/donate and add Palmer TRIO Fund in the note section), Rheumatology Research Foundation (www.rheumresearch.org) or First Lutheran Church in Fremont.). There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Oct
1
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was such a pleasure to have Joyce join our church library committee when she retired. She was a great help and I enjoyed getting to know her at that time. We wish to convey our sympathy and hope you are blest with many good memories of your years with her. Stan & Ione Popken
Ione Popken
October 7, 2021
It was a blessing to get to know Joyce & Dick over the years. Thank you for sharing your wonderful family with us. It was an honor to assist them. Joyce knew exactly what she wanted - and she could tell you all about it! I always appreciated that about her, and she even taught me how to make coffee in a pot. May God grant her family peace and comfort.
Katie Dailey
Work
September 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
September 29, 2021
Her family has my deepest sympathy! I worked with her many years at FNB she was such a joy!
Lorna knudsen
September 28, 2021
