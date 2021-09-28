Joyce E. Klebe

May 8, 1938 - September 26, 2021

Joyce E. Klebe, age 83 of Fremont died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

She started working at Fremont National Bank (now First National Bank, Omaha) in 1956 and retired some 40 years later.

Joyce married Richard A. Klebe on Nov. 3, 1957, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Joyce is a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was a former member of the Fremont Business and Professional Women, Credit Professionals International and Financial Women of Nebraska.

Joyce and Dick loved traveling and making all the nieces' and nephews' special events.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 20, 2019.

Survivors: brothers, Darrel (Carolyn) Larsen of Hooper, LaVern (Sharon) Larsen of Fremont, Lyle (Jan) Larsen of Fremont; sister-in-law, Loretta Klebe of Fremont; many nieces, nephews and other family.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Palmer TRIO Fund at Wayne State (www.wsc.edu/donate and add Palmer TRIO Fund in the note section), Rheumatology Research Foundation (www.rheumresearch.org) or First Lutheran Church in Fremont.). There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

