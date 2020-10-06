Judith A. Blasig

May 13, 1946 – October 3, 2020

Survived by husband, Jerry Blasig; daughters, Kris Grzywa (Ken) and Karen Blasig; brother, Sonny Frost; one grandchild, Tyler Grzywa.

Visitation following CDC Guidelines: Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel. Funeral service: Friday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the West Center Chapel. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen Great Plains.

To view live broadcasts of the funeral and graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

