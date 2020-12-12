Judith Ann Roucka

August 9, 1940 - December 2, 2020

Judith Ann Roucka, age 80, passed away December 2, 2020, due to advanced diabetes, kidney disease and dementia complicated by Covid-19. Born August 9, 1940 to Evans and Edith (Treadway) Vlasak, Judy grew up in Columbus NE, graduating from Columbus High School. She married Lyle J. Roucka in July 1960. She went to work at Western Electric in 1968 and retired from the same company, then known as Avaya, after 35 years.

Judy was a loving, generous, kind and caring person She cherished her time with family, and truly enjoyed her grandchildren. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, music, and growing plants with her amazing green thumb. Judy couldn't resist a good craft show and never came home empty-handed. She had a great talent with knitting needles and a crochet hook, sharing her beautiful handcrafted blankets, stocking caps, scarves, and dishcloths and potholders with family and friends. She really liked country living and had many beloved pets. Judy's intelligence, sense of humor and accepting nature were appreciated by all who knew her. She was the center of our family and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Mike, Jim, Jon and Patricia. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, her children Diane Roucka and Steven (Diana) Roucka; grandchildren Matthew, Tyler, Megan and Colton; sister Christine (Richard) Shanahan, brothers Tom (Joyce) and Richard (Julie) Vlasak; In-laws Karen Gay, Darlene (Milo) Divis, James (Rose) Roucka; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be a private service this weekend. The family will plan a Celebration of Life on a later date when we can more safely gather. Memorials will be distributed by the family in her name.

