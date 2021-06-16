Menu
Julie Moser
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Julie A. Moser

August 1, 1963 - June 15, 2021

Julie A. Moser, age 57 of Fremont, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Azria Health – Montclair in Omaha.

Julie was born August 1, 1963 in Fremont to Robert C. and Eleanor (Freeman) Miles. She has lived her whole life in Fremont and was a 1981 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. Julie worked in the family business Miles Fremont Greenhouse for many years. She married E. John Moser August 29, 2992 in Fremont. She also worked at Brdicko's Midland Cleaners and several years at 3-M in Valley, NE.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Julie is survived by her husband John; sons, Aaron Moser, Galveston, TX and Cody Moser, Omaha; daughter, Jaidyn Moser (Brenton Harder), Fremont; brother, Todd (Judy) Miles, Fremont; sister Robyn (Bill) Miller, Lincoln; and 2 granddaughters, Lilah and Ansley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral will be 1:30 P.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 P.M., followed by a Rosary at 7 P.M. also at Moser's.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to FurEver Home Inc. or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
19
Funeral
1:30p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Todd, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I am friends with Lori Lanouette (Olson) and she mentioned Julie's passing to me on Saturday. I don't know if you remember me or not, but I wanted you to know I'm thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. Take care. Peggy Clagett (Jacobs) [email protected]
Peggy Clagett (Jacobs)
Other
June 23, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gail Anderson
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results