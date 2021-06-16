Julie A. Moser

August 1, 1963 - June 15, 2021

Julie A. Moser, age 57 of Fremont, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Azria Health – Montclair in Omaha.

Julie was born August 1, 1963 in Fremont to Robert C. and Eleanor (Freeman) Miles. She has lived her whole life in Fremont and was a 1981 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. Julie worked in the family business Miles Fremont Greenhouse for many years. She married E. John Moser August 29, 2992 in Fremont. She also worked at Brdicko's Midland Cleaners and several years at 3-M in Valley, NE.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Julie is survived by her husband John; sons, Aaron Moser, Galveston, TX and Cody Moser, Omaha; daughter, Jaidyn Moser (Brenton Harder), Fremont; brother, Todd (Judy) Miles, Fremont; sister Robyn (Bill) Miller, Lincoln; and 2 granddaughters, Lilah and Ansley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral will be 1:30 P.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 P.M., followed by a Rosary at 7 P.M. also at Moser's.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to FurEver Home Inc. or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.