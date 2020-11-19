Julie Ross

July 13, 1970 – November 14, 2020

Julie Ross, 50, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Julie was born July 13, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska, and was immediately adopted by her loving parents Junior and Nancy Willis of Callaway, Nebraska. Julie grew up on the family ranch north of Callaway. She loved that land and enjoyed helping her dad. Julie enjoyed babysitting and being a life guard and loved being in and near the water her whole life. Julie graduated from Callaway High School in 1989 where she had participated in volleyball, basketball, band, chorus, and cheerleading. Her passions, though, were both acting and the speech team. She excelled at both and received many awards.

Julie attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and received a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1993. Julie married Gene Ross on June 3, 1994. They knew each other their whole lives and were in the same class from preschool until graduation. They lived briefly in West Point, where she worked for Goldenrod Hills in Wisner focused on their Head Start program, before moving to Fremont in 1995. She went back to school and received a Master of Social Work degree in 1996 from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Julie worked for Options Counseling and then soon went into private practice. She loved the social work profession and accumulated a vast library of resources as she strived to be a more effective mental health counselor and enjoyed learning new therapy techniques. She especially enjoyed working with young children. Julie put her career on hold to be a full-time mom for several years but had recently opened her practice up again.

Julie dedicated her life to serving others. Anyone who met her knew she was a loving and compassionate woman. She had a judgement-free mind that accepted everyone. She truly saw the best in every person and loved helping others. She touched the hearts of many people through her actions and kind words. She loved being a mom and focused much time towards her two boys and supported them in any way she could. Julie enjoyed cooking, party/vacation planning, entertaining and always had several craft and home remodel projects going at once.

Julie developed a great love of her Lord and the Catholic Church from her mother. Julie was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway and St. Patrick Catholic Church of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her father, Junior Willis, and father-in-law, Gary Ross.

Survivors include her loving husband of 26 years, Gene; two sons, Jacob of Fremont and Jackson who is attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; her mother, Nancy Willis of Callaway; brother, Jeff Willis of Callaway; mother-in-law, Vivian Ross of Callaway; brothers-in-law, Vaughn (Stephanie) Ross of Callaway and Rodney (Mary) Ross of Callaway; 4 nephews and 4 nieces.

"Many are the women of proven worth, but you have excelled them all."

Charm is deceptive and beauty fleeting; the woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.

Give her a reward of her labors, and let her works bring her praise at the city gates.

Proverbs 31:28-31

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway with Father Thomas Gudipalli, and Father James Heithoff, co-celebrants. The Mass will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3-5 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 5 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway.

Social distancing and face masks are required.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.