Kaleen D. "Kelly" Thompson
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Kaleen D. "Kelly" Thompson

January 28, 1964 – December 11, 2021

Kaleen D. "Kelly" Thompson, age 57, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born Jan. 28, 1964, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to Milton and Michelle (Pascoe) Petersen.

Kelly lived in Arizona, California, Alabama, Florida and Georgia prior to coming to Fremont in 2003. She married David Thompson on Sept. 9, 1984, in Huntsville, Alabama.

Survived by her husband, David; daughters, Amber (Carlos Laurido) Thompson, Katie (Travis) Ansley; son, Wesley (Courtney) Thompson, all of Fremont; mother, Michelle Petersen; and sister, Loretta (Scott) Eaton, all of Fayetteville, Tennessee; brother, Morgan (Kathy) Petersen of Fremont; and grandchildren, Christian, Nathan and Gabriel Laurido, Twrinity , Diana, and Cameron Thompson.

Preceded in death by her father; and infant brother, John Christian Petersen.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N. Somers Ave, Fremont, NE
Jan
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
