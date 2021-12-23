Kaleen D. "Kelly" Thompson

January 28, 1964 – December 11, 2021

Kaleen D. "Kelly" Thompson, age 57, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born Jan. 28, 1964, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to Milton and Michelle (Pascoe) Petersen.

Kelly lived in Arizona, California, Alabama, Florida and Georgia prior to coming to Fremont in 2003. She married David Thompson on Sept. 9, 1984, in Huntsville, Alabama.

Survived by her husband, David; daughters, Amber (Carlos Laurido) Thompson, Katie (Travis) Ansley; son, Wesley (Courtney) Thompson, all of Fremont; mother, Michelle Petersen; and sister, Loretta (Scott) Eaton, all of Fayetteville, Tennessee; brother, Morgan (Kathy) Petersen of Fremont; and grandchildren, Christian, Nathan and Gabriel Laurido, Twrinity , Diana, and Cameron Thompson.

Preceded in death by her father; and infant brother, John Christian Petersen.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., also at Moser's.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.