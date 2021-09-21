Menu
Karen Faye Johnson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Karen (Ellerman) Johnson

January 22, 1939 – September 14, 2021

Karen Faye (Ellerman) Johnson of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, at the age of 82.

Karen was born on Jan. 22, 1939, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Donald and Opal (Luedke) Ellerman. She, along with her family, eventually moved to Fremont where she spent the remainder of her life. She married Roland (Bud) Johnson on Jan. 22, 1956, after which they had and raised three children. Karen was known as one who wasn't afraid to talk to and ask questions of people. Her inquisitive mind led her to studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses to find the answers she hadn't found in her church growing up. With help, she found those answers and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses which she remained up until her death.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; and one brother, David Ellerman; as well as a son-in-law, Al McLaren.

She is survived by her three children, Sheryl Johnson, Lori McLaren and Jonathan (Valery) Johnson; as well as two brothers, Jeff Ellerman and Larry (Song) Ellerman.

Through Karen's study of the Bible, she found comfort and hope that all the suffering and pain that mankind experiences will soon be undone (Rev. 21:3, 4). Karen was loved by her family and friends and will be missed, but they find comfort and hope in the Bible's promise of a resurrection (John 5:28, 29) and that soon they will see her again in a world that is new (Ps. 37:29).

There are no services at this time. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Sep. 21, 2021.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
So sorry to hear of Karen's passing. Lots of good memories from many years ago. Sending Prayers to both Lori and Sheryl.
David Eix
September 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
September 21, 2021
