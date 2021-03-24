Karon M. Wragge

February 2, 1950 – March 21, 2021

Karon M. Wragge, age 71, of Fremont died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Karon was born Feb. 2, 1950, and raised by her parents, Marvin and Thelda (Anson) Vogel in the Plainview/Brunswick area. She was baptized on Oct. 22, 1950, and confirmed on March 29, 1964. She attended school in Plainview and Creighton, graduating from Creighton High School. Karon married Ronald Wragge on June 18, 1968, in Plainview. After their marriage the couple lived in Bloomfield, Osmond and Orchard before moving to Hooper in 1971. While in Hooper, Karon spent most of her time raising their 4 sons. She was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Hooper. She was also a member of the Lutheran Laymen's League and became a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. She served as church secretary for both St. John's and St. Peter's.

Survivors: sons, Todd (Crystal) Wragge of Bruning and their child, Stephanie (Greg) Becker, Troy (Megan) Wragge of West Point and their children, McKenzie, Gabrielle, and Lauren, Trent (Cindy) Wragge of Hooper and their children, Kinleigh and Maryn, Treavor (Michaela) Wragge of Omaha and their children, Taytum and Emersyn; half brothers and half sisters; brother-in-law, Dave (Marlene) Wragge of Bloomfield; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Gene) Carstens of Schuyler, Janelle (Les) Carlow of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Kandi Wragge of Creston, Deb Wragge of Creighton.

Karon was preceded in death by her husband Ronald on Dec. 3, 2017; infant daughter, Teresa; and her parents.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested at both the visitation and funeral.

