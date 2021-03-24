Menu
Karon M. Wragge
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Hooper Funeral Chapel
108 E Elk St
Hooper, NE

Karon M. Wragge

February 2, 1950 – March 21, 2021

Karon M. Wragge, age 71, of Fremont died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Karon was born Feb. 2, 1950, and raised by her parents, Marvin and Thelda (Anson) Vogel in the Plainview/Brunswick area. She was baptized on Oct. 22, 1950, and confirmed on March 29, 1964. She attended school in Plainview and Creighton, graduating from Creighton High School. Karon married Ronald Wragge on June 18, 1968, in Plainview. After their marriage the couple lived in Bloomfield, Osmond and Orchard before moving to Hooper in 1971. While in Hooper, Karon spent most of her time raising their 4 sons. She was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Hooper. She was also a member of the Lutheran Laymen's League and became a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. She served as church secretary for both St. John's and St. Peter's.

Survivors: sons, Todd (Crystal) Wragge of Bruning and their child, Stephanie (Greg) Becker, Troy (Megan) Wragge of West Point and their children, McKenzie, Gabrielle, and Lauren, Trent (Cindy) Wragge of Hooper and their children, Kinleigh and Maryn, Treavor (Michaela) Wragge of Omaha and their children, Taytum and Emersyn; half brothers and half sisters; brother-in-law, Dave (Marlene) Wragge of Bloomfield; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Gene) Carstens of Schuyler, Janelle (Les) Carlow of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Kandi Wragge of Creston, Deb Wragge of Creighton.

Karon was preceded in death by her husband Ronald on Dec. 3, 2017; infant daughter, Teresa; and her parents.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen's Hooper Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested at both the visitation and funeral.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am a distant cousin thru my Mom Fern (Smith, Hein), didn't know she passed away. So sorry this happen, would someone in the family tell me about her, as she does lots of geneology on the Smith and Hein. So like to hear some history about Karon. Thanks and Blessings to the Wragge families
Pearl Thunn
Family
August 11, 2021
sorry to hear about your mother she will greatly be missed our prayer will be with you all loispalmer
Lois Palmer
March 25, 2021
Karen was a great friend and a neighbor in the short time since she moved in going to miss her
Dean Vance
March 24, 2021
