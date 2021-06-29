Kathleen Wrage (McCright)

September 17, 1955 – June 27, 2021

Kathleen (Kathy) Sue Wrage (McCright) passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home after fighting a courageous but short battle with cancer. Kathy was born on Sept. 17, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Alice (Whelan) and Howard McCright.

She married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Wrage, and they were married 49 years.

Kathy loved animals and for several years raised and showed Champion Cocker Spaniels as KatChu's Cockers. She also had a dog grooming service in her home.

Kathy was extremely artistic and loved to draw, paint, and create ceramics, which she gave as gifts and sold in craft shows. For many years she owned her own business "Just Charmin Designs" where she designed and created Crystal Embellished Horse Saddle Pads for riders in pageants and rodeo events. She created the saddle pad for the Black Horse used by actor Russell Crowe in the movie "Winter's Tale."

Kathy is survived by her husband, Chuck Wrage; daughters, Tami Oestmann and Angelia Ahl; granddaughters, Ciara Wrage and Marissa Oestmann; father, Howard McCright of Tucson, Arizona; sisters, Debby Wassom of Fremont and Janice Kennedy (Joe) of Overland Park, Kansas; brothers, Mike McCright of Phoenix, Arizona, and Lloyd McCright (Dawn) of Midland, Texas.

Preceded in death by her mother, Alice McCright; and brother, Dwight McCright.

The memorial service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society in Kathy's name.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.