Kathy Jean Adams

November 30, 1942 – September 10, 2021

Kathy Jean Adams, age 78, of Fremont died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Kathy was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Fremont to George E. and Kathryn E. (Hansen) Clinton. She lived her whole life in Fremont. On Aug. 11, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, James A. Adams. She was a past member of the Mrs. Jaycees and Methodist Fremont Health Auxiliary. She was an honorary life member of the PTA and current member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and was an active member of her church circle. She worked many years at the Bloodmobile and worked 40 years as a legal assistant for various attorneys in Fremont.

Kathy is survived by her husband, James; children, Timothy James (Pat) Adams and Rebecca Jean (Carl) Nielsen; very precious grandchildren, Megan Nielsen, Matt Adams and Jared Adams; and her little dog, Sophie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn (Rodney) Begier of Alexandria, Minnesota.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia Ann (Vern) Knutzen; in-laws, Florence and Art Adams; and brother-in-law, Gerald Adams.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Anthony Gerber will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or School. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

