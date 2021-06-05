Menu
Kathy L. Miller
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Kathy L. Miller

January 19, 1959 – June 3, 2021

Kathy L. Miller, 62 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away at her home Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Kathy was born Jan. 19, 1959, to LeRoy and Evelyn (Sellentin) Fredericksen in West Point, Nebraska. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School, class of 1977. After high school, Kathy moved to Lincoln and worked for a short time, until moving back to Fremont to start her family. In 1997, she met Chris Beerbohm. Kathy worked at RD's for several years until purchasing.

Kathy enjoyed going on vacations, spending time at the beach, and sailing on catamarans. Her family was very important to her and she loved her grandchildren very much.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her significant other, Chris Beerbohm; daughters, Miranda (Mike) McIntosh and Shelby (Zach) Norenberg; brother, Todd (Carolyn) Fredericksen; and grandchildren, Emery, Killian, Flin, Neleigh, and Wesley.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Pastor Ernesto Medina will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Katie Comfort Dog.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by Fremont Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Kathy was a beautiful woman inside and out. She will truly be missed by everyone she touched. Our deepest sympathy to Chris, Miranda, Shelby and families. We send hugs and prayers.
Russ and Rhonda Sellentin
Family
June 9, 2021
My deepest condolences for Chris and all of Kathy's family for your precious loss. What a sweet lady. May God comfort you during this time.
Steffanie Fisher Heliker
Work
June 9, 2021
Lloyd and Gloria Sell
June 9, 2021
Words cannot express how sorry I am. God got a good one way to early. She was a definite sweetheart all around. My condolences to the family. She will be missed by so many.
Scott Thilges
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our sincere sympathies to you and yours
Jim VanDyke and Linda
Friend
June 5, 2021
Miranda & Shelby, Words can never begin to describe the sadness I feel at this sudden loss of your mother. Always remember her beautiful smile as you girls glaze into the mirror; remember her laughter that will echo into your ears; and remember her special love that is in your hearts forever. I hope that you and your families find the strength and faith to push through these difficult times.
Vicky Sund
Friend
June 5, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your Mother, Grandmother, Special Friend and Brother! She will be missed by so many!
Carol Sellentin
Family
June 5, 2021
Miranda, Shelby and families: My sincerest condolences for the loss of your mom. May the love of friends and family carry you through your time of grief.
CINDY GUARINO
Other
June 5, 2021
