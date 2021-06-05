Kathy L. Miller

January 19, 1959 – June 3, 2021

Kathy L. Miller, 62 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away at her home Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Kathy was born Jan. 19, 1959, to LeRoy and Evelyn (Sellentin) Fredericksen in West Point, Nebraska. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School, class of 1977. After high school, Kathy moved to Lincoln and worked for a short time, until moving back to Fremont to start her family. In 1997, she met Chris Beerbohm. Kathy worked at RD's for several years until purchasing.

Kathy enjoyed going on vacations, spending time at the beach, and sailing on catamarans. Her family was very important to her and she loved her grandchildren very much.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her significant other, Chris Beerbohm; daughters, Miranda (Mike) McIntosh and Shelby (Zach) Norenberg; brother, Todd (Carolyn) Fredericksen; and grandchildren, Emery, Killian, Flin, Neleigh, and Wesley.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Pastor Ernesto Medina will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Katie Comfort Dog.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490